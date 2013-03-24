Badass Video Shows Kuwait's Female Cops Showing Off Their Crisis Skills

Al Arabiya has published this video showing Kuwaiti female police officers showing off their skills at a police academy’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday.



The exercises included demonstrations on how they would protect a visiting or local VIP, how they would react in a standoff situation, and what action would be taken in the event of a terrorist attack, according to Al Arabiya.

The ceremony involves giving awards and appointments to a new batch of cadets from the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Services. The Emir of Kuwait was in attendance.