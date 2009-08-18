Crisis Kicks Florida Population Into Decline

Florida’s population fell for the first time in 63 years, by 58,000 people. Now it joins other declining states such as Rhode Island and Michigan. Apparently, schools aren’t surprised.



Orlando Sentinel: “We expected it,” said Bill Montford, who heads the Florida Association of District School Superintendents. “We’ve been hearing about it. And, quite frankly, our superintendents have been preparing for it the best way we can.” Last fall, school enrollment fell by about 1 per cent statewide, records show. Miami-Dade County schools alone lost almost 21,000 students between 2004 and 2008.

In the long run, though, we’d expect that cheap housing and sunny beaches will eventually get the state’s population growing again. And because it’s Florida, there will be more bubbles and scams once it regroups.

Separately, for more evidence of Florida’s always-amusing messed-up-ness, here’s a video called “Budget Cuts No Problem!” sent out by Broward Country school officials, depicting top school administrators pretending to get drunk on the job and run chair races through the halls. They thought making the video would be a “feel-good” exercise to prepare for the back-to-school season.

According to Bob Norman, the teachers union — whose ranks ahve been thinned — are not amused. There’s a reason the comical website FARK has Florida as its own category topic.



