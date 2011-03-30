Man Group Has Lost $2 Billion In The Wake Of Japan Disaster

London’s Man Group performed an nifty feat of media management today.



The Financial Times is reporting that the Man Group, the worlds second-largest hedge fund manager by assets under management, lost more than $2 billion over in a single month as a result of the crisis in Japan. That’s not exactly the kind of thing investors like to read in headlines.

But this gets barely a mention in the Wall Street Journal, which focuses on the fact that the Man Group has doubled its total assets under management since last year.

The losses are not insignificant, even for a fund manager the size of the Man Group. It has around $69 billion under management, which means the $2 billion loss ate through nearly 3 per cent of its assets. The Japanese loss hit the Man Group’s computer-driven AHL fund, which has $22 billion under management. So thats nearly 10 per cent of the fund wiped out by the losses in a single month.

Here’s how the Wall Street Journal describes the loss:

“Man Group’s own managed futures business, AHL, has had a rocky ride over the past year as poor performance led to a drop in sales. Some improvement over January and February was temporarily knocked back by the Japanese earthquake but Man Group said losses had now been ‘pared back.'”

It’s pretty easy to figure out which story the Man Group prefers.

This post originally appeared at CNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.