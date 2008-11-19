Crisis Fallout: New York Is Going To Suck

Sure, Mayor Bloomberg is a competent manager, but it’s not hard to be competent when a booming financial sector swells your tax coffers. Anyone who thinks that New York City dodged a bullet because Bloomberg will probably get a third term needs to wake up. This is going to suck. The collapse of Wall Street and the hollowing out of old media means mondo tax shortfalls that can’t be overcome by printing money.



First victim, the subway system, which faces a $1.2 billion shortfall:

WCBSTV.com: During the Thursday meeting, The MTA is expected to: completely do away with the “W” line, which runs from Queens to Manhattan, and the “Z” line, which runs through Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. Also on the chopping block: service will be cut in half on the “G” line, which runs from Queens to Brooklyn; and the “M” line, which runs through Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

Now, the “W” line, fine, we’ve actually barely heard of it. But the “G” is a low blow, since some of us actually live on it, and it’s already the worst line in the whole system.

