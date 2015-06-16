A startup that lets you 'unsend' any email just raised $500,000

It’s a nightmare scenario: you accidentally sent an email you didn’t mean to.

But now, with the help of a startup called Criptext, you can recall any email you’ve sent — even if the person you sent it to has already read it.

Criptext bills itself as a more secure way to send email. It’s currently available as a plugin and a browser extension for Gmail and Outlook.

Criptext operates inside of your email. When you’re composing a message in Gmail or Outlook with Criptext enabled, you can track when, where and who has opened emails or downloaded attachments inside your emails, recall sent emails, and set a Snapchat-like self-destruct timer, which automatically recalls sent emails after a predetermined length of time. Users can also send encrypted emails to anyone, regardless of whether the recipient is also using Criptext.

Here’s what it looks like to “unsend” an email in Gmail using Criptext. With Criptext enabled, you can see the status of all the emails you’ve sent, including whether each email has been opened, and from where.

Criptext has raised $US500,000 in a seed round from private investors, including firm ICD Group Limited. The new funding will be used to keep growing Criptext’s customer base and to improve and iterate on its product.

CEO Mayer Mizrachi says he’s always been interested in messaging apps — in 2011, he launched an app called Jigl, a messaging app built on Facebook’s platform. Mizrachi later pivoted this idea into a new app called HASH, an app for professionals who wanted to send confidential messages.

Now, Mizrachi and his team are back with an enterprise app — Criptext debuted its public beta last month at TechCrunch Disrupt NY.

Besides its email product for enterprise, Criptext also has a secure messaging app. Mizrachi says what makes it unique is its patent on a screenshot-proof method. In Criptext’s settings, users can activate a screenshot privacy mode. This hides your name from the chat screen on the other person’s phone. If they take a screenshot, your name isn’t shown with the message.

Mizrachi tells Business Insider that Criptext is intended for companies sending lots of sensitive information — especially wealth management firms, healthcare companies, and law firms. In light of all of the data breaches and leaked emails in the past year — the infamous Sony hack comes quickly to mind — Criptext wants to help businesses control their electronic correspondence.

