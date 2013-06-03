23 Cringeworthy Things Wall Streeters Said They Probably Wish Were Never Made Public

Paul Tudor Jones speaking on a panel at the University of Virginia on why women will never be as successful at macro trading as men:

'Take a girl that was my age at that point in time, particularly back in the '70s. I can think of two that actually started E.F. Hutton with me. Within four years, by 1980, right when I was getting ready to launch my company they both got married. Then they both had -- which in my mind is as big of a killer as divorce is -- they both had children. And as soon as that baby's lips touched that girl's bosom, forget it. Every single investment idea, every desire to understand what's going to make this go up or go down is going to be overwhelmed by the most beautiful experience which a man will never share about a mode of connection between that mother and that baby. I just see it happen over and over. I'm talking about trading, not managing ...'

Source: Business Insider