Cringeworthy Videos Of Alabama Tourism Rep Putting Positive Spin On Contaminated Beaches

Alabama tourism rep Rebecca Wilson has been filming oil spill updates from Orange Beach every day for weeks, as conditions continue to worsen.



Watching her put a cheery perspective on the beach, which has been pummelled by tar balls and is now tagged with a state swim advisory, is amusing, if also depressing. The Southern belle shows up each day in beach attire, while the sand behind her is conspicuously empty.

In yesterday’s video, Wilson exclaims “I’ve got a really big announcement coming up in just a minute! But first, it has been a great weekend to be here in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Our weather has been perfect and our oil impact has been less this weekend… We still have that precautionary swim advisory… that is definitely not keeping folks from being out here today, enjoying our beautiful beaches, soaking in the sun and the salt air.”

Her big announcement is an upcoming Jimmy Buffet benefit concert.

