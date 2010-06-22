Cringeworthy Videos Of Alabama Tourism Rep Putting Positive Spin On Contaminated Beaches

Gus Lubin
rebeccawilson

Alabama tourism rep Rebecca Wilson has been filming oil spill updates from Orange Beach every day for weeks, as conditions continue to worsen.

Watching her put a cheery perspective on the beach, which has been pummelled by tar balls and is now tagged with a state swim advisory, is amusing, if also depressing. The Southern belle shows up each day in beach attire, while the sand behind her is conspicuously empty.

In yesterday’s video, Wilson exclaims “I’ve got a really big announcement coming up in just a minute! But first, it has been a great weekend to be here in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Our weather has been perfect and our oil impact has been less this weekend… We still have that precautionary swim advisory… that is definitely not keeping folks from being out here today, enjoying our beautiful beaches, soaking in the sun and the salt air.”

Her big announcement is an upcoming Jimmy Buffet benefit concert.

June 20: Nevermind the swim advisory, we're having a Jimmy Buffet concert!

It's her second Nike top in three days... corporate sponsorship?

Some bold tourists on the beach today

The beaches are great for sunbathing and walking

Despite the state swim advisory discouraging people from swimming... there's people in the water

The pier is closed to fishing, but it's a great place to go walking

UPDATE: Check out this savage parody

Don't miss...

What You Need To Know About The 2.2 Trillion Gulf Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.