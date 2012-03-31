Rick Santorum Came Dangerously Close To Calling Obama The N-Word

Can we get an instant replay on this one?
Rick Santorum’s speech at the Armory in Janesville, Wisconsin on Tuesday was, in almost every sense, unremarkable — except for about two seconds. But what two seconds they were!
“We know, we know the candidate Barack Obama what he was like. The anti-war government nig…uh…America was a source for division around the world…” he said.
Obviously, Santorum probably had no intention of calling Obama a racial slur. But it might be fun to watch him explain it anyway.
(h/t Gawker)
