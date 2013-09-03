CRINGE: Anthony Weiner Faked A Caribbean Accent To Pander To Voters At A Parade

This past weekend was the West Indian Day Parade, and with the election a mere week away, naturally the folks running for mayor made an appearance.

Former congressman Anthony Weiner, indeed still running for mayor, was one such parade attendee.

In a video posted by the New York Daily News, you can see Weiner — currently polling a distant fourth in the race — affect a Caribbean accent in an attempt to ingratiate himself to the community.

“Anybody here from Jamaica?” Weiner was quoted as saying in the mock accent by the Daily News. “Anybody here from Barbados? Anybody here from Guyana?”

See the video here:

(H/t) /R/NYC on Reddit.

