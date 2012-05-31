CRINGE ALERT: Kathie Lee Asks Martin Short About His Wife—Who Died 2 Years Ago

Perhaps Kathie Lee Gifford had one too many of her regular glasses of wine on “Today” this morning.



The seasoned talk show host made a huge blunder when asking actor Martin Short, who was on the show promoting “Madagascar 3,” about his 36-year marriage to wife Nancy Dolman.

The only problem is that Nancy passed away two years ago.

Yikes!

But Short handled the situation as politely as possible. And Gifford, who later realised her mistake, issued an apology after the commercial break.

Watch below, and we dare you not to cover your eyes in shame for Kathie Lee.

