The first trailer for Tom Hiddleston's horror movie 'Crimson Peak' is really creepy

Universal/Legendary Pictures Tom Hiddleston stars as the guy of your dreams with a ‘mysterious’ past in this fall’s ‘Crimson Peak.’

Universal and Legendary Pictures revealed the first trailer for director Guillermo del Toro’s next movie “Crimson Peak” on Apple Trailers Friday and between the gothic house and the dead rising out of bathtubs, it looks pretty creepy.

Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers”) stars as a gentleman with a mysterious past along with Jessica Chastain, and Mia Wasikowska (“Alice and Wonderland”), and Charlie Hunnam (“Pacific Rim”).

Here’s the synopsis for the film:

“In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider. Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she is swept away to a house that breathes, bleeds…and remembers.”

You can’t help but feel as if the premise feels slightly familiar while watching the trailer. It brings both “The Fall of the House of Usher” and Stephen King’s “Rose Red” to mind.

“Crimson Peak” is in theatres October 16, 2015.

