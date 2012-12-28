13 Former Criminals Who Turned Their Lives Around

Between the ages of 16 and 21, Abagnale wrote $2.5 million in fraudulent checks and successfully posed as an airline pilot, doctor, lawyer and college professor. He was later apprehended by the French police and served five years in prison.

Abagnale was released early under the conditions that he'd work with the U.S. government.

According to his firm's Web site, he works with consulting financial institutions, corporations, and law enforcement agencies on fraud and security. To date, he has serviced more than 14,000 companies.

His story was made into the film 'Catch Me If You Can,' which was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.