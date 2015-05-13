Thieves are stealing cash from ATMs using an iPod Nano and a piece of plastic

Thieves are turning iPod Nanos into spy cameras to steal cardholder PIN numbers at ATMs.

The iPods, modified with false fronts to hide the device from users of the targeted cashpoint, record PIN numbers as the victim tries to take out cash, Security Affairs reported.

Once the PIN has been captured, criminals use a piece of plastic planted in the card slot of the ATM to block the user’s card. When the victim wanders off in frustration, the thieves retrieve the card and use the PIN number recorded by the iPod to take out cash.

Police removed an iPod Nano strapped to the roof of a cashpoint in Urmston, Manchester, earlier this month. The Greater Manchester Police found another in Stockport in January.

The latter device had been fitted with a false front with duct tape.

The IPOD type ‘camera’ pic.twitter.com/HMt2VoZUhR

— GMP Stockport West (@GMPStockWest) January 8, 2015

It turns out that the 5th generation iPod Nano is the best for this scam because it was the only model to have a video-only camera, and the last to feature a wheel control before the switch to touchscreen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.