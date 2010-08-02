Criminals To "Run Wild" After East St. Louis Slashes Its Police Force

The town of East St. Louis — over the border from St. Louis in Illinois — has always had a reputation for being horrible, and having a police force that’s been unable to cope with the criminal element.



And now budget problems look set to make things worse, as the city has been forced to reduce its police force.

Saint Louis Today:

Rev. Joseph Tracy said he’s tired of going to funerals. And now, he suspects he’ll be going to more of them.

“It’s open field day now,” said Tracy, the pastor of Straightway Baptist Church here. “The criminals are going to run wild.”

Gang activity. Drug dealing. Cold-blooded killing. Tracy worries that a decision to shrink the police force by almost 30 per cent will bring more of everything.

Of course, being in Illinois, there’s not much state support on its way, as the state is one of the worst in the nation, fiscally.

Thus if there’s going to be relief for East St. Louis, it will have to come from Washington, but the odds of that seem to be slipping away.

