The superannuation early access scheme has been a target for scammers, criminals, and fraudsters, ASIC says

Australian authorities are on the lookout for superannuation scams and fraud. (James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

The financial regulator ASIC has revealed the full extent to which the early access to superannuation scheme has been targeted by criminals.

Responding to a parliamentary committee, ASIC disclosed that eight different authorities have referred superannuation scams.

ASIC revealed its been looking at everyone from criminal syndicates and credit providers to real estate agents and private schools.

Australia’s superannuation savings have become a honeypot for criminals looking to capitalise on once-in-a-lifetime access.

This week, the Australian financial regulator ASIC laid bare the extent to which criminals are trying to get their hands on the country’s retirement moneybag..

Responding to questions put forward by a parliamentary committee, ASIC revealed the long list of organisations which have identified scams and cases of fraud relating to the superannuation early access scheme.

These include two different security agencies, the Australian Federal Police (AFP), competition watchdog the ACCC, the Attorney General’s Department, the prudential regulator APRA, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), as well as the scheme’s ceremonial gatekeeper, the ATO.

Their major concerns?

“Serious and organised crime targeting early release of superannuation payments (ERS), real estate agents encouraging tenants to access ERS to meet rental payments, credit providers advising borrowers to use ERS meet loan repayments and members of the public being charged fees to access ERS,” ASIC wrote.

Phew.

While the list of issues with the scheme is exhaustive, the many flaws should hardly be novel to those who have been following along.

As far back as May, the AFP revealed it was chasing criminal syndicates that managed to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars using the scheme.

A Business Insider Australia investigation revealed criminals had accessed retirement savings by stealing the identities of unsuspecting victims and exploiting the scheme’s lack of oversight.

There have also been cases that have skewed opportunistic, as opposed to being outright criminal.

“ASIC is aware of different groups advertising or encouraging the use of early release of superannuation such as credit providers advising borrowers to use ERS meet loan repayments and a property developer offering cash incentives for home deposits when customers use ERS,” ASIC said.

While urging skint tenants dig into their retirement savings to pay rent is unscrupulous, it also runs afoul of financial advice regulations, with real estate agents simply not qualified to make that recommendation.

They’re hardly alone.

Business Insider Australia has seen emails from one Sydney business urging Australians to withdraw their super to buy in and become franchisees. They have since received a formal warning from the regulator.

ASIC even goes on to cite the example of “a school that encouraged parents to pay school fees” with their super savings.

Not a smart move.

