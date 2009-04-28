Criminal Probe Opened Into AIG

There have been a few false alerts about criminal probes into AIG (AIG) executives, but it seems like only a matter of time before AIG Financial Products mastermind Joe Cassano is slapped with criminal charges. After all, you don’t just engineer a near world-ending, regulatory arbitrage scheme and get away with your millions. Prosecutors will always find something.



The latest comes from CBS News, which reports that the DOJ has opened a criminal investigation into three executives: Cassano, and two deputies, Andrew Forster and Thomas Athan.

Not surprisingly, they’re focusing on a discrepency between public statements of likely losses and the reality.

…investigators are honing in on statements like one in a September 30, 2007, quarterly report, where potential accounting losses tied to its Cassano’s unit, known as AIGFP, were $352 million. And the company said it was “highly unlikely..{it} will be required to make payments.” To clients, it was an indication the company was saying it was healthier than it actually was.

Also under scrutiny is a November 7 press release where AIGFP upped that potential accounting loss to $550 million.

But by the end of the year the potential losses became real and devastating, ballooning to more than $11.5 billion. Read the whole thing >

Ultimately, this is going to be just the opening salvo into the multi-year witch hunt ahead of us. Both the House and Senate have indicated a desire to hold truth commissions on what caused the financial crisis (we doubt they’ll be grilling many Congressmen, though) and the Attorney General has expressed interest in examining the crisis as well.

