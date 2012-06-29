The Government Is Auctioning Off The Art Collections Of Millionaire Fraudsters

Photo: Gaston & Sheehan Auctioneers

If you’re planning on committing fraud, don’t expect to keep your valuable art. The U.S. Marshals service is currently auctioning off iconic works by Picasso, Rembrandt, Chagall, and other sage painters that were all repossessed from convicted millionaire fraudsters, according to Fox News.



There are 245 pieces up for auction at varying price ranges. For instance, Rembrandt’s “The Circumcision” (Small Plate) is currently being listed for $555, while his “Christ Presented to the People” is going for $68,000.

The patrons of the arts-turned-criminals include Marc Dreier—convicted of trying to sell $700 million in fraudulent promissory notes—and Shawn Merriman—the former Mormon bishop, not the oft-injured NFL Linebacker “Shawne”—who CNBC calls “The Mormon Madoff” for reportedly stealing $21 million from family, friends, and church members.

