After mixed reports initially, Fox Biz is now reporting that a criminal complaint has been issued for R. Allen Stanford, the man itself. It’s not confirmed and it’s not corroborated, but the endgame could be near. His CIO Laura Pendergest Holt was arrested late last night.



