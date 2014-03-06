Crimea Politician: 'This Is Now Russian Territory'

The Ukrainian autonomous region of Crimea has asked to join Russia, and Russia is preparing a bill to (potentially) approve the request.

The moves accelerates the Ukraine crisis, which has become a huge international problem, and undercuts efforts by the U.S. to de-escalate the situation through talks with the Kremlin.

As explained by Alissa Carbonnel of Reuters: “Far from seeking a diplomatic way out, Putin appears to have chosen to create facts on the ground before the West can agree on more than token action against him.”

Shaun Walker, the Moscow correspondent for The Guardian, has been on the ground in Crimea for the last week and tweeted a conversation he had with a Crimean politician:





Crimea politician: This now Russian territory. Only legal troops here russian. any troops of a 3rd country will be treated as illegal bands.

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) March 6, 2014

The referendum is only to confirm. Decision has already been taken. From today Crimea is russian, if kremlin accepts. Wow.

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) March 6, 2014

And here’s Walker commenting how fast things have been moving on the strategic Black Sea peninsula:

Many moments in the last few weeks where I’ve just been stopped dead in my tracks by the speed of Ukraine developments. Today another one.

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) March 6, 2014

He added a joke referring to the Crimean government’s choice to move the referendum from May 25 to March 30 to March 16:

Translated twitter joke via @metkere : Crimean authorities have changed the date of the referendum again. It will now take place yesterday.

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) March 6, 2014

Previously the referendum was about autonomy, but it appears that the Kremlin-friendly government in Crimea has decided on full secession.

The new government in Kiev says that the move would be illegitimate, but it’s not clear what they can do with Russian soldiers in control of the entire peninsula.

“The authorities in Crimea are totally illegitimate, both the parliament and the government. They are forced to work under the barrel of a gun and all their decisions are dictated by fear and are illegal,” Acting President Oleksander Turchinov’s spokeswoman quoted him as saying.

REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko A uniformed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.