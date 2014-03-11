This Is An Actual Billboard In Crimea

REUTERS/Baz Ratner A man walking by looks up at a poster calling for people to vote against fascism in the upcoming referendum in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014.

These images reveal a lot about the Russian occupation of Crimea and the March 16 referendum that will decide if the Ukrainian peninsula formally secedes to Russia. It is all but a foregone conclusion.

The above poster reads, “On 16 March, we are choosing,” on top and the placement of “or” between a Nazi-themed Crimea and a Russia-themed Crimea on the bottom. The sentiment echoes Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine’s new government.

Crimea’s parliament, which dominated by ethnic Russians, have described the Ukrainian troops trapped in their bases as “occupiers” and consider Kiev to be run by fascist neo-Nazis.

Here’s another poster:

REUTERS/Baz Ratner A man pastes another poster over one calling for people to vote against fascism in an upcoming referendum in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.