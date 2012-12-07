A New Study Shows Just How Much Safer America Has Become In The Past 10 Years

Despite a summer filled with horrific crimes, including a mass shooting at a movie theatre in Colorado and Chicago’s summer of gang violence, America is actually significantly safer than it was 10 years ago.



These graphs, released as part of a study on policing trends from UC Berkeley researchers, map out both violent and property crime rates.

Both types of crime peaked in the 1990s, and despite a slight bump in the mid-2000s, crime has been steadily declining ever since.

