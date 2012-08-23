Crime Lab Didn't Test 21-Year-Old Killed In The Back Of A Police Car For Gunshot Residue After He Died

Photo: ThinkProgress TP/YouTube

Authorities determined yesterday the 21-year-old who was shot to death while handcuffed in the back of a police car killed himself.However, they didn’t test him for gunshot residue.



The Arkansas state crime lab says it doesn’t perform that type of test on anyone who died of a homicide or suicide, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Carter was shot while handcuffed in the back of a police car. He was being held after police said they found marijuana and several plastic baggies on him during a traffic stop.

While gunshot residue testing can reveal whether a person was around a gun that had been fired, it can’t identify whether that person pulled the trigger, state lab chief criminalist Lisa Channell told the AP.

DON’T MISS: Ex-Penn State President Said He Didn’t Know The Severity Of Jerry Sandusky’s Crimes Until It Was Too Late >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.