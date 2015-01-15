CRICKET: This Has To Be The Catch Of The Summer

When it comes to Cricket, the English are Australia’s sworn enemy.

However, in the spirit of being a good sport, we’re awarding English all-rounder Chris Woakes the catch of the summer.

In a match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra Woakes managed an amazing catch, juggling the ball from his hands to his knees before kicking it back and catching it.

The ball didn’t hit the pitch once in the whole sequence.

England won the day-night match by 60 runs.

Well played, sir. Well played.

Here’s the video.

