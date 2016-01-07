A cricket star is in trouble after harassing a journalist on camera

In an interview with Network Ten journalist Mel McLaughlin, Melbourne Renegades cricket star Chris Gayle flirted with his interviewer.

After she complimented him on the game, he answered “I wanted to be interviewed by you as well. That’s the reason why I’m here, just to see your eyes for the first time. It’s nice. So hopefully when I win this game, we can have a drink after. Don’t blush, baby.”

It was an ugly moment that showed how women aren’t always treated like professionals. After the game, on Fairfax Media, McLaughlin said the experience was “disappointing.”

“He’d done so well out there with the bat,” she said. “I was really excited to talk to him about that, so I would have much preferred to be talking about that instead.”

Gayle apologised at a meeting with the press, saying he was joking, and that he wants to move on. McLaughlin accepted the apology, and said she wants to move on as well.

“I don’t really want to be the subject of such conversations,” she said in an interview with Reuters. “I like just going about my business and doing my job, but definitely good thing that people are talking.”

Gayle was fined $10,000 by the Melbourne Renegades for his comments.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

