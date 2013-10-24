Cricket Legend Richie Benaud Was More Worried About His Car Than Himself After A Crash

Photo: Getty/Tom Shaw

Nine cricket commentator Richie Benaud was in a car crash today, which happened as he was driving home after a spot of golf.

He has suffered a number of injuries, including a broken sternum. But there’s an awesome line in the statement released by Nine:

“No one else was injured, and I was more worried about the car than myself.”

According to Fairfax he was driving his prized 1963 Sunbeam Alpine, which looks like this:

He will be in hospital for two weeks, and it is unclear whether he will be able to call the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba, which starts on November 21.

