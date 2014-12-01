CRICKET AUSTRALIA: The Gabba Test Has Been Postponed

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland speaks to the media during a Cricket Australia press conference at the Cricket NSW Offices on November 28, 2014. Photo: Matt King/ Getty.

Cricket Australia has decided to postpone the First Test at The Gabba against India, due to commence on Thursday.

CA is still in discussions with the players’ representative body, the Australian Cricketers’ Association, as well as the Board of Control for Cricket to determine what will become of the now postponed game.

The four-Test series has been delayed so players can attend Phillip Hughes’s funeral at Macksville High School on Wednesday.

There has been speculation that the Sydney Test will move back three days and that the Melbourne Test at the MCG will be the only game of the series unchanged.