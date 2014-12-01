Cricket Australia Still Hasn't Decided What To Do About Thursday's Test At The Gabba

Cricket Australia is talking to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to decide the fate of the Gabba Test, which was adjourned following the death of Phillip Hughes last Thursday.

While it was unanimously decided that play would not go ahead at the Gabba this Thursday, alternative scenarios are now being deliberated.

The game could start later this week, be rescheduled for later in the summer, or abandoned completely, reports cricket.com.au.

So far it is expected that the match will be rescheduled for some time after January 7, following the conclusion of the Sydney Test. Another option is to push the Adelaide Test into that spot and start the Gabba Test on December 12.

Hughes moved to the ‘City of Churches’ in 2012-13 after becoming a marquee player for South Australia. It has been widely reported that this move was a turning point in Hughes’ cricket career.

Last year Hughes was honoured as Domestic Cricketer of the Year at the 2013 Allan Border Medal awards for his outstanding performance with the Adelaide side. See more on that here.

His funeral will be held at Macksville High School on Wednesday.

Hughes’ passing has raised concerns around player safety in sports with high speed ball movements, especially the effectiveness of helmets.

Last week Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said Hughes’ death would lead to immediate action being taken on safety protocols.

“Statistics say it’s clearly a freak incident but one freak incident is one freak incident too many,” he said.

“We will immediately, in consultation with the manufacturers and the other safety providers or regulators, look into it to make sure these things are addressed and improved.

“It’s a matter of interest not just for us here but for … cricketers all over the world.”

Since the shocking news of Hughes’ death on Thursday, similar sporting tragedies have occurred across the globe.

On the weekend, an English field hockey player was placed in an induced coma after being struck in the head by a ball, but is now believed to be recovering, and a cricket umpire in Israel was killed after a ball hit him in the jaw.

The accident may change cricket, and sport in general, forever.

Michael Chammas of The Sydney Morning Herald summed up the feeling:

“Your weekend sanctuary is no longer the safe haven you thought it was, and even the sound of stumps being ripped out of the ground behind you brings some relief. These are the emotions that would have been felt around the world over the weekend, as the game of cricket picked itself back up off the canvas.”

Read more on that here.

