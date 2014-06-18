Cricket Australia Sends Nemesis Spinner Murali Into Bat For Pakistan Tests

The doosra demon, Muthiah Muralidaran, the Sri Lankan spin bowler who holds the record for Test wickets at 800, alongside 534 one-day wickets, has joined the Australian cricket team as spin consultant.

Murali is joining the Australian coaching team in the lead up to October’s test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates to help the batsman pick spin, as well as develop Australia’s spin bowlers, especially off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

The appointment is a major detente with Australia Cricket after 20 years starting with 1995’s Boxing Day test when Australian umpire repeatedly ‘no-balled’ the spinner, a crisis that reached its peak a decade later when the then PM, cricket fan John Howard accused Murali of being a “chucker” and sledging from Australian crowds led him consider boycotting Australian tours.

Nonetheless, after retiring from International cricket in 2010, he came to Australia to play for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

