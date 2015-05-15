Cricket Australia is reviewing the death of Phillip Hughes

Cricket Australia has announced it has commissioned an independent review into the cause and circumstances of Phillip Hughes’s death.

The sporting organisation said that a review could prevent another “freak on-field accident” from occurring in the future.

According to Cricket Australia:

“[It] will make recommendations for future tournaments, competitions, matches and official training sessions conducted under the auspices of CA. “[It] will be an examination of CA’s approach to the medical screening of its contracted players with a focus on those with specific, identifiable vulnerabilities.”

Findings are expected to be delivered prior to the start of the 2015-16 Australian season.

“It was a freak accident, but it was one freak accident too many,” CA chief executive James Sutherland said.

“We have a deep responsibility and obligation to look into the events of that awful day to understand everything that occurred and then see what could be done to prevent a similar accident happening in the future… [to make] sure that as a sport we are doing everything in our power to prevent an accident of this nature happening again.”

Cricket Australia is currently working on increasing the medical presence at all CA matches and is working very closely with our helmet supplier to investigate the suitability of protective head equipment offered to all players.

Phillip Hughes died in Sydney’s St Vincent Hospital on November 27, after he was struck on the neck by the ball while batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match at the SCG. Read more here.

