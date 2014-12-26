Cricket Australia Has Trademarked '63 Not Out' To Stop Opportunists Cashing In On Phillip Hughes' Memory

Cricket Australia has a struck a deal with the family of the late Phillip Hughes to trademark “63 Not Out” and prevent unlicensed memorabilia.

The West Australian reports that Cricket Australia reached a deal with the family before Christmas and applied to have “63 not out” – the score Hughes reached before being felled by a bouncer at the SCG on November 25 and died two days later – trademarked for a range of products as numerous people have attempted to cash in on the 25-year-old’s passing with everything from t-shirts to cricket bats and trophies.

The move means that Cricket Australia will be able to take legal action against any product using the phrase in attempting to sell goods and services in relation to Phillip Hughes.

“Cricket Australia registered the trade mark in conjunction with Phillip’s management purely as a defensive registration to prevent others trying to exploit Phillip’s memory,” a spokesman for CA told The West Australian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.