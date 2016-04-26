Cricket Australia has slashed ticket prices in response to falling crowds

Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Stung by falling crowd numbers in recent years, despite the success of the Big Bash League, Cricket Australia has cut ticket prices for next summer’s cricket season.

The most recent tests against the West Indies and New Zealand failed to attract fans and one-day game crowds have evaporated, leading to a review commissioned by CA that concluded ticket prices were one of the key reasons people were staying away, although poor weather also hammered TV audience numbers for Channel 9, with around 30% of scheduled play days lost due to rain.

Under the changes, entry level tickets will be no more than $30 for adults, $10 for children and $65 for a family of four.

CA says 75% of all seats when South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka come to play in 2016-17 will be cheaper than last year.

Tickets to the first test against South Africa in Perth will be $5 cheaper, with the same cut applying to the ODI against Pakistan.

General admission to the Brisbane and Melbourne tests drops by $10, Sydney seats will be $20 cheaper.

There are also reductions across Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum tickets at most venues, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Fans around the country will benefit during another summer of high-quality international cricket, he said.

Details on the new ticket prices are here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.