Cricket Australia Apologises For 'Racist' Tweet As Panesar Rattles Australian Stumps

In sporting terms, you might call the tweet from Cricket Australia’s Twitter account, @CricketAus, just before the second Ashes test began on Thursday morning “a brain explosion.”

Accompanying a picture of four bearded, turban-wearing men was the caption “Will the real Monty Panesar please stand up?!” (Antenna-like additions to their headwear added a Teletubbie-esque twist).

Panesar is an English spin bowler with Indian heritage.

The response from cricket lovers was swift and savage and aimed at Cricket Australia’s middle stump. Cricket Australia deleted the tweet and apologised “for any offence caused” and American-based Englishman Piers Morgan responded:

I see @cricketaus has now deleted that @MontyPanesar tweet. Very wise. Casual racism is not 'banter'. #Ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2013

It led to an argument on Twitter about whether the tweet was racist.

Meanwhile, the real Monty Panesar was standing up in the middle of Adelaide Oval. Just before tea, the “Sikh of Tweak” bowled Steve Smith for 6, as Australia had a mini-collapse to be 4/174.

