CRIBS NFL STYLE: Thirteen Awesome Luxury Homes Owned By NFL Players And Coaches

Before Michael Strahan was yucking it up with Bradshaw, Howie Long and the other boys on Fox, he was an absolute nightmare of a defensive lineman for the New York Giants. Strahan enjoyed a storied 15-year career, the highlights of which include breaking the NFL record for sacks in a game with 22.5 in 2001 and helping the Giants defeat the then undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. While he dealt quite a bit of punishment in his playing days, Strahan is also no stranger to real estate dealings. The former All-Pro recently listed his contemporary Mediterranean McMansion in Los Angeles, California, and is asking nearly $7 million for the 9,200-square-foot home.