CRIBS NFL STYLE: Thirteen Awesome Luxury Homes Owned By NFL Players And Coaches

This post originally appeared at Realtor.comWith the NFL playoffs in full swing and Super Bowl XLVI fast approaching, REALTOR.com brings you a look at the current and former gridiron greats who played the real estate market over the past year. The thirteen players listed have combined for a total of sixteen Super Bowl titles and 20-one appearances on the NFL’s greatest stage. Besides a penchants for hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the players also seem to have a keen eye for prime real estate, as evidenced below.
Former Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is no stranger to big game competition, having led the 'boys to three Super Bowl titles (XXVII, XXVIII and XXX) during his tenure with the team. And if his 11,500-square-foot Dallas, Texas mansion, listed for $24 million in June, is any indication, the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback is certainly no stranger when it comes to All-Pro real estate.
Another multi-Super Bowl winning quarterback, former Pittsburgh Steelers great Terry Bradshaw managed to rack up four world championships (IX, X, XIII, XIV) during his playing days. Currently an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, Bradshaw listed three Bradenton, Florida properties in December, the finest of which is a $1.4 million Mediterranean villa located within the Jack Nicklaus-designed Concession Golf Course community.
Arguably the greatest left tackle in NFL history, former Seattle Seahawks lineman Walter Jones earned nine Pro Bowl bids and seven All-Pro selections over a span of 13 seasons. He was a member of the 2005 Seahawks squad that represented the NFC in Super Bowl XL and put his impressive Huntsville, Alabama mansion(at top), full-size football field included, on the market for $3.5 million in early 2011.
Nicknamed 'Joe Cool' for his superb gridiron play in pressure situations, former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs legend Joe Montana is another four-time Super Bowl champion (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV) who put his property on the market in 2011. Dubbed 'Villa Montana', the All-World quarterback is asking a cool $35 million for the 9,700-square-foot estate that rests on some 500-acres in the Napa Valley town of Calistoga, California.
One of the most prolific and controversial wide receivers to ever play the game, Terrell Owens, against the recommendation of team doctors, received Micro Current treatments and slept in a hyperbaric chamber to expedite the healing of his fractured fibula in an effort to make it back in time to join the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl XXXIX. The Eagles not only lost to the New England Patriots, the ever-flashy Owens lost in the real estate game this year after short-selling his Dallas condo that was on the brink of foreclosure.
In an effort to force his way out of Cincinnati, former Bengal and current Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer made a preemptive strike against team owner Mike Brown by retiring and promptly selling his Cincinnati, Ohio estate back in June for $1.9 million. Palmer, a two-time Pro Bowler, led the Bengals to two playoff appearances in eight seasons with the team.
Like Palmer, former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos gunslinger Jake Plummer decided he would rather retire than suit up for a team he'd rather not play for. Traded to Tampa Bay in 2007, 'The Snake' opted to hang up his cleats and join a professional handball circuit rather than report to the Buccaneers. Since being shipped out of Denver, Plummer has attempted to part ways with his Cherry Hills Village, Colorado estate for three years to no avail. The 9,200-square-foot property is still on the market today, listed for $2.999 million.
A member of the infamous 1985 Chicago Bears team that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, former linebacker great Mike Singletary did the 'Real Estate Shuffle' in December when he listed his nearly 4,900-square-foot Saratoga, California home for $3.295 million.
Whether he was feeling the full heat of the hot seat or simply looking to downsize his real estate portfolio, head coach Tony Sparano, whose Miami Dolphins were 0-6 at the time, raised a few eyebrows when he listed his five-bedroom Davie, Florida home for $1.499 million back in October. While the Sparano-led 'fins would finish out the 2011 season by winning six of their final nine games, it was not enough to save him from the axe, as he was eventually handed his walking papers in December.
Before Michael Strahan was yucking it up with Bradshaw, Howie Long and the other boys on Fox, he was an absolute nightmare of a defensive lineman for the New York Giants. Strahan enjoyed a storied 15-year career, the highlights of which include breaking the NFL record for sacks in a game with 22.5 in 2001 and helping the Giants defeat the then undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. While he dealt quite a bit of punishment in his playing days, Strahan is also no stranger to real estate dealings. The former All-Pro recently listed his contemporary Mediterranean McMansion in Los Angeles, California, and is asking nearly $7 million for the 9,200-square-foot home.
When you sign a six-year, $78 million extension, $40 million of which is guaranteed, you have the luxury of swapping one luxury home for another, as was the case with Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware. Besides destroying opposing quarterbacks, the All-Pro linebacker made headlines in December after listing his 9,300-square-foot mansion in Colleyville, Texas for $2.198 million.
One of the more inspirational stories in the history of inspirational football stories (and life, for that matter), former grocery store stock boy turned NFL quarterback Kurt Warner came out of nowhere to galvanize the St. Louis Rams and propel the team to a world championship in 1999. The MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV would go on to enjoy a prolific 12-year career with the Rams, New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals, and recently put his Paradise Valley, Arizona luxury home on the market for $4.99 million.
