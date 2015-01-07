Crews Have Found The Underwater Wreckage Of The Crashed AirAsia Plane

After days of searching, crews have found the wreckage of the crashed AirAsia flight QZ8501 underwater in the Java Sea, Indonesian officials said Wednesday.

The plane disappeared on a flight from Indonesia to Singapore on Dec. 28 as it was approaching bad weather. The AirAsia crew lost contact with air traffic control at about 6:17 a.m. local time, about halfway through the flight.

Last week, search teams found debris and bodies floating in the Java Sea not far from the plane’s planned flight path.

It’s so far unclear what exactly brought down the plane, which was carrying 162 people.

Here are the photos of the wreckage, which Indonesia’s search and rescue agency released:

Here’s a map that shows where the debris and some bodies have been found:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.