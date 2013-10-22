Crew Wore Hazmat Suits To Clean Out Bucs Locker Room Immediately After They Left The Georgia Dome

There have been three reported cases of MRSA on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster this year. MRSA is a bacteria that causes infections and is very hard to treat because it is resistant to a lot of common antibiotics.

MRSA is also very contagious, so the Bucs, and other teams, are taking it very seriously. Tampa Bay lost to the Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday afternoon and immediately after the Bucs left the stadium a crew in hazmat suits came to clean and disinfect the locker room, according to My FOX Tampa Bay.

Kevin ODonnel of FOX tweeted photos of the cleaning crew:

MRSA cleanup crew at Georgia Dome for #Bucs lockeroom. pic.twitter.com/0HgVYLD4Ai

— Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) October 21, 2013

Another picture of MRSA cleanup crew going into #Bucs lockerroom at Georgia Dome. pic.twitter.com/gV3mVSsRYs

— Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) October 21, 2013

