Crew Of Flight 1549 Invited To Inauguration

For months people have been desperately trying to get tickets to the inauguration—entering lotteries to win them, looking for them on eBay—but one lucky group just managed to score invites to the inauguration: the crew of US Airways Flight 1549.



NY Times: US Airways (NYSE:LCC) pilot Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger and his family are going to the presidential inauguration, the mayor of his California hometown said Sunday…

An aide to President-elect Barack Obama said Sunday evening that all five members of the Flight 1549 crew have been invited to the inauguration Tuesday. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because details were still being worked out.

