A hotel in Greece has dreamy Maldives-style overwater bungalows for a fraction of the price

Rachel Hosie
Stella Island ResortStella Island Resort in Crete is an adults-only hotel with overwater bungalows.
  • Stella Island Resort in Crete, Greece has overwater bungalows that look like they could be in the Maldives.
  • The villas have private decks with hammocks over the water, and some have jacuzzis, too.
  • The resort, which opened in 2017, is over a huge pool rather than the sea, but has been designed to recreate the ocean look.
  • A stay at Stella Resort is far cheaper than a stay in a Maldives villa, though, with one night in an overwater villa costing $US233 rather than around $US2,500, the price at One&Only Reethi Rah.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Stella Island Resort is an adults-only hotel with 225 rooms located on the Greek island of Crete.

Stella Island ResortA Grand Overwater Bungalow at Stella Island Resort.

It has overwater bungalows that look like they could be in the Maldives, complete with private decks, hammocks, and jacuzzis.

Stella Island ResortThe Grand Bungalows have hammocks over the water.

The bungalows aren’t actually over the sea, though, but rather a huge pool.

Stella Island ResortYou can sunbathe on a floating raft at Stella Island Resort.

The luxurious five-star resort also has a lounge area in the middle of the water for when you want to be surrounded by water but stay dry.

Stella Island ResortStella Island Resort has a lounge area in the pool.

The Grand overwater bungalows are secluded, and the standard ones (below) are divided by screens for privacy.

Stella Island ResortOverwater Bungalows at Stella Island Resort.

The decor is modern and natural in style, with large windows for admiring the water views.

Stavros Habakis, Stella Island ResortInside an Overwater Bungalow at Stella Island Resort.

Much like the famous decking of many Maldives resorts, there’s a walkway over the water through the middle of Stella Island.

Stavros Habakis, Stella Island ResortThe Overwater Bungalows have a walkway between them.

The resort also has what it calls swim-up rooms, with prices starting from $US175 per night for half board for two people, while the overwater bungalows start from $US233.

Stella Island ResortSwim-up rooms at Stella Island Resort.

Considering a water villa in the Maldives can cost around $US2,500 a night (the price at One&Only Reethi Rah), Stella Island is a lot cheaper.

Stella Island ResortStella Island Resort is close to the ocean.

Source: One&Only

Sure, you’d actually be in an enclosed pool rather than the Indian Ocean …

Stella Island ResortStella Island Resort from above.

… but your Instagram followers don’t need to know.

Stella Island ResortLounge by sunset at Stella Island Resort.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.