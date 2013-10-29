Crest Gave Kids Healthy Halloween Candy --  And They Hated It [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Oral-B and Crest released an adorable Halloween spot from Publicis Kaplan Thaler in which the oral hygiene brands prank a group of costumed children by giving them vegetable flavored candy, like tofu-flavored marshmallows. The children spit up the healthy treats, voice their resentments (“It tastes like a poopy pinata.”), and ultimately demand real candy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Facebook is telling advertisers that its long-awaited autoplay video ads will not be ready until 2014 at the earliest, All Things D reports. Facebook is worried about upsetting its users with an intrusive ad product, and wants to make sure the product is ready for a mass audience before rolling it out.

JWT’s New York office has won an assignment from Google Enterprise, which markets the tech giant’s browser, search, cloud, and maps platforms to businesses, schools, and non-profits.

Trojan has parted ways with the Brooklyn-based agency The Joey Company, according to an as-yet-unconfirmed report from AgencySpy.

Digiday spoke with a pair of media planners about Facebook’s successful newsfeed ads. The planners said that while the newsfeed ads delivered high click-through rates, questions remain about how successful the ads are at getting people to ultimately purchase the advertised products.

The Atlantic has promoted Hayley Romer to VP and publisher. Romer’s predecessor, Jay Lauf will continue on as publisher of Atlantic Media’s online business publication Quartz and will serve as an advisor to the Atlantic and its corporate partnerships.

Ad Age takes a look at why Johnson & Johnson, the world’s biggest advertiser, has such a small presence on Twitter.

Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners hired Kerry Fitzmaurice to be its chief marketing officer, which is a new role at the agency. Fitzmaurice worked most recently as director of new business and communications at Mother New York.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.