Prince Harry's Girlfriend Is NOT A Burberry Model Or A Serious Actress

Cara Delevigne, the Burberry model who is NOT Prince Harry’s girlfriend

Photo: Featureflash / Shutterstock.com

Yesterday, the story broke that Prince Harry is dating British socialite/actress/model Cressida Bonas.

Cressida Bonas, the British socialite Harry is dating.

Photo: Google Images

That’s an impressive résumé for a 24-year-old college grad.The only problem is, it doesn’t appear to be true.



The Daily Mail, The Christian Post, The Telegraph, and The Mirror UK have all reported that Bonas was a Burberry model and fledgling actress.

But when we reached out to the luxury brand, a representative for the company told us that “Cressida has never been associated Burberry.”

The confusion most likely stems from July 2012 when The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry was seen leaving London nightclub Salon with actual Burberry model Cara Delevingne.

But The Mail got it wrong: The woman leaving the club (and the picture accompanying the article) was none other than Cressida Bonas.

It’s an honest mistake. The British socialite and French model look eerily similar, and it’s unsurprising they were confused for one another. Both women are gorgeous 20-somethings with pale skin, dark eyebrows, and long blonde hair.

But just to be clear: Cara Delevingne is a Burberry model. Cressida Bonas is not.

Cressida isn’t much of a serious actress either — the only acting experience we could find was when she performed the role of Desdemona in Othello while attending Leeds University.

Her half sister Isabella Gough-Calthorpe, however, is a fairly well-known British actress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.