Check Out The 3-D Printing Pen That's So Safe You Can 'Draw' Plastic All Over Yourself

CreoPop calls itself “the world’s first 3-D pen with cool ink,” but instead of heating plastic to its melting point like the comparable 3Doodler, it uses stereolithographic technology to harden liquid polymer (the pen’s “ink”) by exposing it to UV light.

This is exactly the same technology used in Formlabs Form 1 3-D printer, but packed into a form factor that lets you (slowly) draw physical structures in 3-D space, as though you wield a magic paintbrush.

There’s no heat at work here. When the CreoPop crew visited BI for a demo, they drew a small 3-D “tattoo” right on my hand:

Andreas Birnik, CreoPop’s chief marketing officer, explained that because the device uses cartridges of liquid photopolymers, various additives can be tossed into them so your “ink” can glow in the dark, react to temperature changes, or consist of alternating colours all in one cartridge.

This unique marriage of chemical engineering and gadgetry can be yours through the company’s Indiegogo page — $US89 gets you a CreoPop pen and five capsules (spares will run $US2 apiece).

Check out the introductory demo video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

