This is the single most important gadget to bring with you when you're travelling abroad -- here's why

If I had to pick the single most important gadget to bring when travelling, it’d have to be a travel adaptor, followed closely by an external battery pack.

Without a travel adaptor, you’ll be stuck with dead devices not long after touching down. That’s a problem since so many of us keep our travel information digital these days. Not to mention using our phones as a way to hail a cab, get directions, or learn what to see and where to eat.

In a foreign country, usable outlets are at an even higher premium. And everyone needs to use them at once. That’s why I think it’s smart that this travel adaptor from LOOP has two built-in USB ports. That means two people can charge their devices at the same time, and you can use the outlet to charge a third.

There are other solutions to this problem out there, like buying a multi-USB hub and plugging that in, but again, you’re using up that outlet. If you were to stick this adaptor in a bathroom, you could use the outlet to recharge an electric razor or use a straightening iron.

As far as travel adapters go, this one is both compact and pretty universal. Whether you’re travelling to the US, UK, European Union, or Australia, you’ll be covered. You can buy this adaptor set if you’d like to use this adaptor in other major areas like Asia and Africa.

I mentioned it in passing, but the fact that this adaptor is small is a major plus. Luggage space is a premium commodity, and the fact that this is a backpack friendly size means you can take it even if you’re doing your best to pack light.

I might actually pick one of these up before my next international flight. Even when staying with family overseas, I find myself wanting to charge multiple things at once. It’s definitely more convenient than trying to time things just right, so my phone and tablet don’t die at the same time. Plus, you don’t have to worry about taking and losing your phone’s charging adaptor.

LOOP Worldwide Travel Adaptor Charger [US UK EU AU CN] w/ two USB Ports, $A21.85, available at Amazon

This article was originally published on 9/16/2016.

