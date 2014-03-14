Creighton Player Botches Alley-Oop, Ends Up Throwing One Of The Craziest Passes You'll Ever See

Creighton’s Devin Brooks unintentionally threw one of the most amazing assists we’ve ever seen in the Big East Tournament on Thursday night.

It looks like Brooks was trying to throw an alley-oop to a wide-open man in the post. But the ball slipped out of his hands, hit off the side of the backboard, and took a crazy bounce directly into the hands of Austin Chatman, who drained a three-pointer.

Perfect (via FTW):

