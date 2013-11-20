Virginia State Senator Critically Wounded From Stabbing -- Son Dead From Gunshot Wound

Getty Images Creigh Deeds hugs his son, Gus, in 2009.

Virginia state Sen. Creigh Deeds, a former Democratic candidate for governor, has been critically wounded after he was stabbed in his home this morning, Virginia State Police said at a press conference this afternoon. Deeds’ son, Gus, is dead from a gunshot wound.

A Bath County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told Business Insider this morning that there had been an “incident at a residence in Millboro, Virginia.” Both county and state police went to the scene, she said.

In a release, Virginia State Police said that they responded to the incident at Deeds’ home at 7:25 a.m. this morning.

“Virginia State Police are on the scene of an assault of a state legislator that took place Tuesday morning,” police said in the release. “Senator Creigh Deeds has been transported to U.Va. Hospital in Charlottesville for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the assault at his residence.”

Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, said in a press conference this afternoon that first responders were unable to save Gus Deeds when they arrived at the residence. She said that police are not looking for any suspects in the incident, but that the “motive and sequence of events are still under investigation.”

This story has been updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.