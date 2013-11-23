Virginia State Senator Stabbed By Son Is Released From The Hospital

Virginia state Sen. Creigh Deeds was released from the hospital Friday morning,

three days after he was stabbed by his son Gus, who subsequently shot himself.

After being released from the hospital, Deeds sent out a heart-wrenching tweet.

“I am alive so must live. Some wounds won’t heal. Your prayers and your friendship are important to me,” he said.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Wednesday that police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder/suicide. They determined Creigh and Gus Deeds had an “altercation” that led to Deeds being stabbed multiple times in the head and torso, according to police releases.

Deeds left the scene on foot and was picked up by a cousin who spotted him while driving on Virginia’s Route 42. He was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Dennis Cropper, executive director of the Rockbridge County Community Services Board, said in a statement that Gus Deeds had a mental-health evaluation on Monday, the day before the incident. He was released because no psychiatric beds were available.

Gus Deeds was one of four children Creigh Deeds had with his first wife. He had attended the College of William & Mary but recently withdrew, the college said in a statement.

“He withdrew from the College last month and was not currently enrolled at the time of his death. Our hearts go out to the entire Deeds family,” said Ginger Ambler, a spokeswoman.

