'Creepy Uncle Sam' Is Back, And Now He Wants To Send You Anti-Obamacare Snapchats

Before Obamacare rolled out on Oct. 1, the Koch brothers-backed activist group Generation Opportunity campaigned to get uninsured young people to opt-out of the Affordable Care Act, and instead pay a fine to procure healthcare elsewhere.

The face of the group? A guy in a disturbing Uncle Sam mask moonlighting as a perverted proctologist and gynecologist.

The weird ads came with the slogan “Don’t let government play doctor.”

The Creepy Uncle Sam ads got millions of views on YouTube, but plenty of hate as well. Not only did Obamacare advocates attack them for their opt-out message, but many felt the ads were just plain gross.

This time, the strange opt-out mascot is playing to a smaller crowd on Snapchat, one that is more personal and has already consented to dealing with him.

If Snapchat users send a snap to creepyuncle.sam, they’ll start getting around two snaps a day. Here’s one, using a post we published from the Christian Science Monitor:

Business Insider spoke with Generation Opportunity’s director of communications David Pasch and spokesperson Corie Whalen about the Snapchat campaign, which takes advantage of Obamacare’s disastrous launch.

“We’re experimenting with Snapchat, and have been pleasantly surprised,” Whalen said.

The project began last Monday and will last for as long as people are engaged.

The group currently has more than 500 Snapchat followers.

This one, sent on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m., had one of the biggest responses:

This was the other most popular one, sent out Dec. 12 around 11 p.m.:

The whole campaign has cost Generation Opportunity about $US1,000. Several people have access to the creepyuncle.sam account and send out pictures to followers on a whim.

The majority are sent out to every follower, but the account will send a personal snap if the situation calls for it. For example, a follower asked for one of the campaign’s “optout kits,” and creepyuncle.sam replied with this (we censored the user’s Snapchat name):

And sometimes Generation Opportunity just uses the account to make fun of the Obama administration, like this snap it sent mocking President Barack Obama’s selfie at Nelson Mandela’s memorial:

Generation Opportunity’s team is based in Virginia and targets college campuses. Its staff is almost entirely under the age of 30.

After Creepy Uncle Sam’s polarising ads from September, the mascot went on a college circuit, and was requested at tailgates and events at schools like Notre Dame, the University of Wisconsin — Madison, and the University of Miami. Those schools have some of Generation Opportunity’s biggest fanbases, according to Pasch.

The Snapchat campaign is meant for these kinds of Generation Opportunity fans, with the intention of inspiring them to promote the opt-out movement.

“We want to be on the forefront of new opportunities for activism, like Snapchat,” Whalen said.

Pasch said the group will “definitely” continue the opt-out campaign, either through snaps, videos, or another channel.

Here’s one of the especially creepy ads from September, called “The Glove”:

