An incredibly creepy take on the classic 'I'd like to buy the world a Coke' ad

A watchdog group has put a creepy twist on the iconic “I’d like to buy the world a Coke” ad.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest recreated the 1971 ad with people who have illnesses tied to sugar consumption, such as diabetes, hypertension, tooth decay, and obesity.

The footage shows the patients in hospital beds, injecting insulin, and placing false teeth in their mouths, while singing about the effects of sugar on their health.

“I’d like to teach the world about what sugar did to me,” people in the ad sing. “I’d like to buy the world a drink that doesn’t cause disease.”

There are 39 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola. The recommended daily dose of sugar for an adult is 25 grams, according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

Coke declined to comment on the ad.

The American Beverage Association defended soda companies.

“Beverage companies are doing their part to make sure consumers have the information … they need to make the choices that are right for them … We’ve put clear calorie information on all of our cans, bottles and packs … These are meaningful efforts that will have real and lasting impact,” the association said.

Here’s the creepy ad.

