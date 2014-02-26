Apple's Steve Jobs Memorial Statue Has Been Unveiled And ... It's Hideous

A new Steve Jobs tribute statue designed by Serbian sculptor Dragan Radenovic was revealed in Belgrade yesterday, according to Serbian news site Netokracija.

The date chosen for the unveiling was symbolic, as yesterday would have been Jobs’ 59th birthday.

A scale model of the work features a metal representation of Jobs’ head perched on the top of an obelisk. Cyrillic letters sprout from the side of the pillar, while the numbers 1 and 0 make reference to the binary system.

The whole thing is honestly a little creepy.

The interesting design was selected from more than 10,000 entries in an international art competition.

According to Apple Insider (with original reporting by Marko Mudrinic at Netokracija), “Apple management appreciated the imperfections of the piece over more computer-centric design entries.”

Radenovic even got a call from Jony Ive himself, who was apparently a big fan of the design.

The model will be transported to Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif, and if approved, Radenovic will construct the full-size statue on the company’s campus. When completed, the statue will stand between 10 and 16 feet tall.

