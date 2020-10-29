15 creepy jobs and how much they pay

D-Keine/Getty Images Crime scene investigators may collect hair, tissue, and even bodily fluids from a victim, or perform various tests, at the scene of the crime.

For some members of the workforce, every day on the job is just like Halloween.

From grave diggers to embalmers and cremators, these spooky careers are not for the faint of heart.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

How much would you have to be paid to dig graves, examine corpses, or investigate a crime scene?

While these seriously creepy jobs may not be for the faint of heart, some of them offer six-figure salaries and flexible schedules. If you’re not easily spooked, these alternative career paths might be the stuff of dreams, rather than nightmares.

H&R Block examined its 2018 tax files to compile a list of America’s creepiest jobs and the average annual gross income people in each job earned that year. Jobs that traditionally deal with death, like cremators, morticians, funeral directors, and coroners have annual salaries ranging from $US44,000 to $US77,000 per year.

Here are the 15 creepiest jobs and what they pay.

Do you have a knack for reading energies or feel like you may have a sixth sense? If you do, becoming a psychic may be in the cards for you.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Psychic’s office.

Average annual gross income: $US25,231

Though psychics don’t make very large annual salaries, hours tend to be flexible in this mystical line of work. Psychics can perform spiritual guidance through various different mediums, including palm reading, card reading, crystal gazing, and tea leaf reading.

Most in-office psychics are not required to have formal training or certification, but phone psychic companies may require you to complete a test reading.

Clowning appears to be a dying profession, but some still choose this creepy career.

Gregg Eisenberg/EyeEm/Getty Images Clown.

Average annual gross income: $US31,589

Films like “It” and “Joker” certainly haven’t helped clowns’ reputations. According to H&R Block, only 15 tax filers listed “clown” as their occupation in 2018. No formal education or training is required to become a clown, but many choose to attend clown college in order to hone their skills.

A phlebotomy technician deals with drawing blood from patients and labelling specimens.

David Ryder/Reuters A phlebotomist holds freshly donated blood.

Average annual gross income: $US34,093

A phlebotomy technician records patient information into a database, draws blood from patients, and labels or prepares the blood specimens for medical testing and possible donation. More than 10,000 tax filers reported that they worked in the profession im 2018.

No formal education is required, but an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in phlebotomy can give you a leg up. So, if the sight of blood or needles doesn’t give you the shivers, consider becoming a phlebotomist.

Gravediggers make a decent salary.

Shutterstock/Paul Maguire Freshly dug grave.

Average annual gross income: $US35,880

Those who reported working as a gravedigger earned much less than the median annual salary in the US, which was $US63,179 in 2018. While this seriously creepy career may not earn you big bucks, most positions don’t require formal education.

However, due to the physical nature of the job, candidates should be prepared for manual labour – and perhaps things that go bump in the night.

Medical waste workers handle the disposal of hazardous or potentially infectious bodily fluids and contaminants.

Bryan Chan/Contributor/Getty Images A medical waste worker carrying supplies.

Average annual gross income: $US38,399

Medical waste is generated by healthcare facilities while treating patients. According to MedPro Disposal, medical waste can also include radioactive materials, human fluids, body parts, or animal carcasses. No formal education is required to become a medical waste worker, but those looking to enter this creepy field should be prepared to complete at least 40 hours of training.

Taxidermy may not be the ideal career for anyone with a weak stomach.

Steven Hirsch Taxidermied birds.

Average annual gross income: $US38,688

To become a professional taxidermist, certification is required. Most states require a licence, and a federally issued permit is required for taxidermists to work with migratory birds. While this creepy career might turn some animal-lovers off, taxidermy is seen by some as an art form and a way to preserve species for study long after their lives end.

While this spooky job might give some people nightmares, cremators are needed by people all over the world.

Isaac Urrutia/Reuters A detailed view of a crematory oven at Eden Gardens cemetery in Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Average annual gross income: $US44,948

ZipRecruiter explains that cremators, or crematory operators, ensure that bodies are treated with respect before, during, and after cremation. Training and education are often required to become a cremator. A degree in funeral services or mortuary science is preferred, and cremators must also be trained in ethics, know how to operate the machinery, and know safety practices in the crematory.

Cemetery workers are tasked with preparing graves for burial.

Universal Images Group/Getty Images Graves in a cemetery.

Average annual gross income: $US51,544

It’s never just another day at the office if your office is, well, a graveyard. Tasks sometimes include digging the hole and lining it with concrete, placing the casket-lowering device over the grave, and covering the grave with soil after the funeral.

Cemetery workers also perform upkeep with the cemetery grounds and other general landscaping duties. A GED or high school diploma may be required, as well as technical knowledge of landscaping, machinery, fields, and gardening. Here’s hoping you won’t have to work the night shift!

Embalmers are highly trained professionals who deal with preparing bodies for funeral services.

Skyward Kick Productions / Shutterstock A body in a morgue.

Average annual gross income: $US56,457

Embalmers must be licensed and most positions require a two-year accredited mortuary science degree. The duties of an embalmer often involve removing blood or other contaminants from the surface of the body, injecting the body with embalming fluid, disguising any damage, and applying makeup to create a more pleasing appearance. Embalmers must get up close and personal with the corpses they work on, but this creepy job certainly plays an important role in society.

Crime scene investigators have to deal with highly sensitive cases.

South_agency/Getty Images A crime scene.

Average annual gross income: $US57,043

Those looking to enter the world of crime scene investigation should be prepared to deal with gruesome sights, and they should be able to carefully collect and analyse materials that are integral to the success of a criminal investigation.

Crime scene investigators may collect hair, tissue, and even bodily fluids from a victim. They might also perform various tests on the body at the scene of the crime. Crime scene investigators are required to have a bachelor’s degree in either science or forensic science.

Otherwise known as undertakers, morticians generally deal with preparing a body for burial.

Felipe Mahecha/Shutterstock A morgue.

Average annual gross income: $US60,512

They may either work with or replace the funeral director in terms of organising the transportation of the body from the funeral home to the burial site. The term “mortician” is used less often nowadays, and the position generally falls under the larger umbrella of “funeral director.”

While some morticians are only required to have an associate’s degree in mortuary science, some funeral homes prefer a bachelor’s degree. Licensure and a one- to three-year apprenticeship may also be required.

Funeral directors work with the family to discuss any and all funeral arrangements, including the location and who will preside over the service.

Andrew Kelly/REUTERS A funeral director stretches during the night shift in NYC.

Average annual gross income: $US64,231

Funeral directors also handle legal proceedings such as filing for life insurance and Social Security. They also handle the day-to-day operations of running the funeral home, including overseeing all employees.

Funeral directors are most often required to have an associate’s degree, some of which is in funeral service, and must be licensed.

Coroners work with a medical examiner or forensic pathologist to discover the cause of death for a deceased person.

fstop123/Getty Images Medical supplies on a table.

Average annual gross income: $US77,172

Though coroners do not require the same level of medical training as medical examiners or forensic pathologists, they could be required to complete certification and on-the-job training. Despite not needing a doctorate or even formal medical training, they can still determine the cause of death.

However, if an autopsy is needed, coroners will most often consult with a medical examiner or forensic pathologist. Coroners are elected and are often required to be on-call 24/7, potentially making this spooky job also a time-consuming one.

Toxicologists study poison levels in people’s blood, as well as in the air and food products.

Getty Images Two hospital employees.

Average annual gross income: $US128,917

Forensic toxicologists may conduct toxicology reports on samples obtained during autopsies, measuring poison and dangerous drug levels in a person’s blood in the case of death. Toxicologists also measure poison levels in the air, water, and food that we consume on a day-to-day basis.

Toxicologists must be highly trained, and although dealing with poison and toxins may creep you out, you could be paid handsomely for it. An undergraduate degree in toxicology or a related field (chemistry, biology, biochemistry) is required.

Forensic pathologists are highly trained death investigators.

bbstanicic/Getty Images An autopsy table.

Average annual gross income: $US150,888

In most cases, they are required to have a doctor of medicine degree as well as two years of fellowship under a forensic pathologist. In cases where the cause of death may be more complicated or mysterious, forensic pathologists might be appointed to investigate in place of a coroner. Forensic pathologists will determine the cause of death, the circumstances leading to death, and anything else the autopsy may reveal about the death.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.