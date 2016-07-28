An artist made a realistic Lego minifigure costume that's super creepy

It would be great if you could bring your toys to life.

But not like this.

Makeup artist Frank Ippiloto made a life-sized Lego minifigure costume. He calls it “Creepyfig,” because, I assume, it’s really creepy.

It’s made with a 14-pound, flesh-coloured silicone mask that mimics the iconic rounded cylinder shape of Lego figurines — including the peg on top. The large black voids it has for eyes, furry eyebrows above them, and ears embedded into the curve of the head don’t help.

The creepiest parts, through, are the hands. Ippiloto made sleeve-length gloves the same flesh colour, with life-sized hand forms, complete with a gigantic nail on each one and whorls on the “fingers.”

It’s the stuff of nightmares. Ippiloto wore his creation to San Diego Comic-Con last week, where he crashed the Lego section and hung out with the kids playing there.

Ippiloto showed off the costume on Tested, the Adam Savage-run science site. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

