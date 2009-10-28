Creepy Government Flu Shot Propaganda Aims At Children

Remember when tobacco companies were accused of targeting children with advertisements and promotional items featuring cartoons?



Everyone thought it was terrible because children could be convinced smoking was cool by cartoons.

(Or something. This never made a whole lot of sense since we’ve never really had a child smoking problem in the United States. Sure sometimes kids will take a puff or two as an experiment but real smoking didn’t stop until much later and there was never any evidence that teenagers were convinced to start smoking because of cartoons.)

The thing that really creeped most people out was that the use of cartoons seemed aimed at undermining parental authority and influence, getting between kids and their mum and dad. Oh, and the fact that most people are convinced that smoking is deadly.

So what should we make of this advertisement promoting flu shots? Believe it or not, flu shots are pretty controversial. There are a lot of people who believe that serious health issues are associated with the shots, although the evidence for this seems scant. Many more people just don’t think the risk of childhood flu is really worth the quite common side effects, limited risks and cost of getting the shot.

And a few of us have figured out that you can pretty effectively be a free rider when it comes to vaccinations. When my brother enrolled his daughter in pre-school, he was told that chicken pox shots were mandatory. As a Roman Catholic, he objected to the vaccine on pro-life grounds (lung tissue from aborted fetuses are used to generate the vaccine) and pointed out that if everyone else at school was vaccinated, there’s no way his daughter would catch or spread the chicken pox. She was effectively but indirectly. vaccinated.

In any case, the risks and benefits of getting a flu shot seem to be something that should be left up to parents rather than decided by bureaucrats. Certainly, the image of the government programming children to demand the shot from their parents is creepy. If widespread flu vaccinations are an important public health issue, shouldn’t the government concentrate on persuading the parents rather than the children?

But perhaps we’re over-reacting. What do you think?





